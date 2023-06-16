Dobbies’ senior houseplant buyer and recently appointed Royal Horticultural Society chair of assessors, Claire Bishop, will join Dobbies’ horticultural director, and seasoned judge, Marcus Eyles to decide the winners of the Creative Indoor Gardener and Little Eco Gardener categories.

RePollinate, a Scottish-based charity that conserves and enhances the UK’s threatened pollinators through education, scientific research and the creation of pollinator friendly habitats, will judge the Wildlife Friendly Garden category.

Social media gardening expert Michael Griffiths, aka The Mediterranean Gardener, joins the panel to judge the Plant to Plate Gardener category.

Dobbies’ horticultural director Marcus Eyles.

There will be a £1,000 Dobbies giftcard for each winner. For more information and to enter, go to www.dobbies.com/not-your-average-gardener-awards