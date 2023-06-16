News you can trust since 1854
Dobbies Morpeth and Ponteland searching for best local amateur gardeners

The Dobbies stores in Morpeth and Ponteland are inviting amateur gardeners of all ages and backgrounds from across the region to enter the garden centre chain’s annual Not Your Average Gardener Awards.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 16th Jun 2023, 16:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 16:36 BST

Dobbies’ senior houseplant buyer and recently appointed Royal Horticultural Society chair of assessors, Claire Bishop, will join Dobbies’ horticultural director, and seasoned judge, Marcus Eyles to decide the winners of the Creative Indoor Gardener and Little Eco Gardener categories.

RePollinate, a Scottish-based charity that conserves and enhances the UK’s threatened pollinators through education, scientific research and the creation of pollinator friendly habitats, will judge the Wildlife Friendly Garden category.

Social media gardening expert Michael Griffiths, aka The Mediterranean Gardener, joins the panel to judge the Plant to Plate Gardener category.

Dobbies’ horticultural director Marcus Eyles.Dobbies’ horticultural director Marcus Eyles.

There will be a £1,000 Dobbies giftcard for each winner. For more information and to enter, go to www.dobbies.com/not-your-average-gardener-awards

Entries close on Friday, June 30. The winners will be announced in early August.

