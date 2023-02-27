The Dobbies store at Street House Farm now brings Waitrose’s wide range of high-quality food, drink, grocery products, and everyday essentials to customers.

Customers will find a large range of chilled, frozen and store cupboard essentials from Waitrose, as well as free-from and vegan ranges and an extensive range of wines and spirits.

Jordan Beck, general manager at Dobbies Ponteland, said: “The food hall at our store is very popular and the team is really positive about Waitrose being part of the shopping experience for customers.

Dobbies has launched Waitrose at its food hall in Ponteland. Picture by Stewart Attwood.

“Our existing partners will continue to be part of our offering – including Lindt, Whittards and the Cook range, as well as our fresh bakery to-go. Waitrose products will be an excellent addition.”