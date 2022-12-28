Dobbies’ first Grow How session is taking place on January 7 at 10.30am, giving customers a guide on how to incorporate houseplants into their home.

The gardening experts will be teaching how having plants in your home can help to brighten your space and improve well-being.

The Little Seedlings Club, for children aged four to ten, is taking place on January 8. The youngsters will learn about new year traditions and how to prepare the garden for the year ahead.

Sarah Murray, Dobbies partnership and events manager, said: “January is a great time to learn a new skill or hobby. We’re always looking to help sow some passion and encourage our customers to try something new.”