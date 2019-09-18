Do you know anything about this mystery photo found in Northumberland street
An attempt is being made to reunite a mystery photo with its owner.
By Ian Smith
Wednesday, 18th September 2019, 07:19 am
The photo was found on Watershaugh Road in Warkworth by local resident Pru Heathcote.
She said: “I found it lying on the pavement near my home.
“It appears to show a family Christening and from the fashions seems to date from the late 1940s or early 1950s.
“It would be good to reunite the photo with its owner. Can anyone help?”
Anyone with information can email ian.smith@jpimedia.co.uk