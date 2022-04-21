DJ icon Sasha joins the line-up for boutique dance festival in Northumberland

The icon in the industry has been announced as the latest headline act. He will share the stage with frequent collaborator John Digweed, a dance music legend in his own right.

House of Barefoot, which will take place at the Reed Farm site near Stamfordham between June 2 and June 4, will also provide a platform for up and coming homegrown talent to be announced shortly.

Bursting onto the Acid House scene in the early 1990s, Sasha was instrumental in bringing the art of DJing into the digital age.

While many DJs were still using a simple set-up of turntable and mixer, he popularised the use of live audio engineering equipment during his sets.

In 2000, the Grammy Award-nominated artist was crowned as DJ Mag’s number one DJ of 2000 in a reader’s poll. He has gone on to be recognised four times by the International Dance Music Awards and has won four DJ Awards for his pioneering DJ sets and remixes.

The announcement comes after a stream of earlier additions to the festival’s line-up – including tech-house icon James Zabiela, South America’s most successful DJ Hernan Cattaneo, Bristolian legend Nick Warren and acclaimed Spanish selector Henry Saiz.

Offering camping, glamping and pitches for caravans and motorhomes, the site will feature a stage with a state-of-the-art sound system, street food vendors and fully licensed bars. Glampers will also have access to showers.

A boutique event, House of Barefoot organisers have chosen to limit the capacity to allow ample space for festival-goers to relax and unwind, while providing a club-like feel at its main stage.

Festival director Jonny Stobart said: “You might expect to see a line-up like this in cities like Berlin, New York, London and major festivals like Creamfields and Soundgarden with tens of thousands of people in attendance.

“Imagine a line-up like this with only 2,000 capacity – this is exactly what we’ve created with House of Barefoot.

“We want to give people the opportunity to see some of the best DJs in the world in an intimate, relaxed atmosphere.”