Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Guests at the star-studded Glastonbury-themed ‘wedding’ are said to have included Nile Rodgers who performed with his band Chic, along with AJ Odudu, Vernon Kay, Scott Mills, Chris Stark, Roman Kemp and Jordan North.

There has been no formal confirmation – or official pictures – of the event but several of the celebrities were pictured leaving Alnmouth railway station afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been reported that food stands and teepees were dotted around the grounds, while 80 lavish tents were up for guests to spend the night under the stars in the walled park which belongs to the Duke of Northumberland.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calvin Harris and Vick Hope. Picture: Getty

There was also a spectacular 10-minute fireworks show which was widely heard and seen.

The priory was a friary founded in 1240 and is a licensed wedding venue as well as playing host to live performances.

Calvin Harris, 39, is one of the world’s highest paid disk jockeys/producers while former Strictly star Vick, 33, is a Radio 1 presenter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vick, born in Newcastle and whose family live near Hexham, attended Dame Allan’s Schools between 2000 and 2007. Fluent in French, Spanish and Portuguese, she went on to study modern languages at Emmanuel College, Cambridge.

Calvin Harris at the Capital Summertime Ball. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)