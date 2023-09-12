DJ Calvin Harris and BBC presenter Vick Hope 'married' in Alnwick
Guests at the star-studded Glastonbury-themed ‘wedding’ are said to have included Nile Rodgers who performed with his band Chic, along with AJ Odudu, Vernon Kay, Scott Mills, Chris Stark, Roman Kemp and Jordan North.
There has been no formal confirmation – or official pictures – of the event but several of the celebrities were pictured leaving Alnmouth railway station afterwards.
It has been reported that food stands and teepees were dotted around the grounds, while 80 lavish tents were up for guests to spend the night under the stars in the walled park which belongs to the Duke of Northumberland.
There was also a spectacular 10-minute fireworks show which was widely heard and seen.
The priory was a friary founded in 1240 and is a licensed wedding venue as well as playing host to live performances.
Calvin Harris, 39, is one of the world’s highest paid disk jockeys/producers while former Strictly star Vick, 33, is a Radio 1 presenter.
Vick, born in Newcastle and whose family live near Hexham, attended Dame Allan’s Schools between 2000 and 2007. Fluent in French, Spanish and Portuguese, she went on to study modern languages at Emmanuel College, Cambridge.
News of Calvin and Vick’s engagement surprised fans last May after Vick was pictured with a huge diamond on her wedding finger at the Chelsea Flower Show. The Scottish-born musician popped the question in Ibiza.