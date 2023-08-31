DIY SOS team transforms Tyneside building with help from Northumbria Flooring & Furniture

Part of the effort was Northumbria Flooring & Furniture, which has branches in North Shields and Blyth - the third time in four years it has taken part in the long-running TV series.

Having previously donated carpets and flooring for three worthwhile causes, the BBC contacted the team at Northumbria Flooring & Furniture once again for their latest project, this time in Wallsend, and they were only too happy to answer the call.

This project was to help local charity True Colours turn the derelict building into a performing arts school, aiming to teach dance and theatre skills to 500 children and young adults weekly, many of whom have additional learning needs.

Northumbria Flooring staff with the DIY SOS team.

When the charity was given the keys to the building, it was in a dire, run-down condition, with no electricity, heating, natural light or disability access, and they had very little funds to undertake the transformation.

Once again working their magic, within seven days, the DIY SOS team renovated the building, transforming it into a fantastic venue which will serve the local community for many years to come.

As part of the build, flooring materials and labour was needed for the full building.

Northumbria Flooring & Furniture supplied and fitted all of the safety flooring, carpets and flooring for the toilet and changing facilities, sensory rooms, hallways, stage and audience areas, canteen and dance area, as well as supplying artificial grass to the garden.

Northumbria Flooring helped out on the DIY SOS project.

This was made even more challenging by the fact there were over 100 other trades people all needing to stand on the floor to complete their works, so they chipped away every evening, culminating in a 36 straight hour shift to complete the job on time.

In total they gave up over 200 man hours from their already busy schedule to ensure the project was completed to a high standard and on time.

James Cunningham, the owner of Northumbria Flooring and Furniture, said: “The way we see it is, as a local business ourselves, we love to invest in the local community, as these are our customers, so giving back is the right thing to do. The beautiful words from those amazing children when they saw the transformation made us so proud to have been invited along to help.

“The whole DIY SOS team are a pleasure to work with, and the team of presenters are so upbeat and keep the teams going with their camaraderie. The True Colours organisation plays a very important part in the North Tyneside community and we are so happy to have helped them out."