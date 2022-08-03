Diversions as key road in Berwick will be closed for works next week

A section of one of Berwick’s main roads will be closed during the day next week so works can be carried out to resurface the carriageway.

By Andrew Coulson
Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, 6:07 pm

The project at North Road by Northumberland County Council’s highways department is scheduled to take place from Monday, August 8 to Friday, August 12 between 8am and 4.30pm each day.

According to the One.Network traffic works map, the section of road to be closed runs between the junction with Castle Drive and the junction with Magdalene Drive.

A county council spokesman said: “The diversion route is via the A1 and A698, and extra signage has been requested for Castle Drive stating ‘Access for residents only’.”

North Road in Berwick.
