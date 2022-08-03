Diversions as key road in Berwick will be closed for works next week

The project at North Road by Northumberland County Council’s highways department is scheduled to take place from Monday, August 8 to Friday, August 12 between 8am and 4.30pm each day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the One.Network traffic works map, the section of road to be closed runs between the junction with Castle Drive and the junction with Magdalene Drive.

A county council spokesman said: “The diversion route is via the A1 and A698, and extra signage has been requested for Castle Drive stating ‘Access for residents only’.”