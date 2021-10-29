Distinguished panel of speakers lined up for Alnwick Civic Society debate

St James' Centre in Alnwick.

Mayor Lynda Wearn, Lindisfarne Castle curator Nick Lewis, Alnwick Garden director Mark Brassell and publican Jake Castleman, owner of The Pig in Muck in Alnwick and Cock and Bull in Amble, will take part.

They will speak about their experience of leading the town, businesses and visitor attractions through one of the most challenging periods in recent history.

Participants are promised a civilised debate but there may be discussion of some touchy subjects.

It takes place in the St James's Centre on Pottergate on Wednesday, November 3 at 7.30pm.

The meeting is open to members, guests, and the public.

There is no need to book, but it will help the organisers to follow guidance on safety and let people know of any last minute changes if anyone who is planning to attend could let them know beforehand by emailing: [email protected]