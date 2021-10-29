Distinguished panel of speakers lined up for Alnwick Civic Society debate

A panel of well-known speakers have been lined up for Alnwick Civic Society’s next ‘Any Questions?’ event.

By Ian Smith
Friday, 29th October 2021, 9:00 am
St James' Centre in Alnwick.

Mayor Lynda Wearn, Lindisfarne Castle curator Nick Lewis, Alnwick Garden director Mark Brassell and publican Jake Castleman, owner of The Pig in Muck in Alnwick and Cock and Bull in Amble, will take part.

They will speak about their experience of leading the town, businesses and visitor attractions through one of the most challenging periods in recent history.

Participants are promised a civilised debate but there may be discussion of some touchy subjects.

It takes place in the St James's Centre on Pottergate on Wednesday, November 3 at 7.30pm.

The meeting is open to members, guests, and the public.

There is no need to book, but it will help the organisers to follow guidance on safety and let people know of any last minute changes if anyone who is planning to attend could let them know beforehand by emailing: [email protected]

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today. With a digital subscription you get access to the ad-lite version of our website, meaning you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times and get all of the headlines you need with fewer distractions. The Northumberland Gazette has been serving the county since 1854, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.

QuestionsParticipants