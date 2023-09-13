Disney-themed flower festival proves a success for Newbiggin church
Over the August Bank Holiday weekend, St Bartholomew’s Church in Newbiggin held its annual summer flower festival – which proved to be a rip-roaring success!
Vicar, Rev Anthony O’Grady said: “This year we were delighted to celebrate ‘100 years of Disney.’ It was a joy to see so many people visit the displays and see tributes to some of our all time favourite films including “The Lion King” and “Up!”
"Much work went into the displays and we even had a few new flower arrangers on board.”