Alnwick Medical Group (AMG) closed the Longhoughton Surgery in March 2020 on the grounds that it was not fit for purpose and proposed the formal closure of the surgery in January 2022.

Although 96% of 164 respondents in a survey were in favour of retaining the Longhoughton Surgery, the NHS Integrated Care Board (ICB) formally approved its closure in June 2023.

The free home delivery of prescriptions that is provided by AMG is to be discontinued from April 1 and so discussion with Longhoughton Parish Council has resulted in a proposal from AMG for alternative medical facilities, including vaccination clinics and a pick-up point for prescriptions at the Longhoughton Community and Sports Centre two days a week.

Longhoughton Surgery.

Longhoughton Parish Council chairman, Adrian Hinchcliffe, said: “Alnwick Medical Group are giving notice to patients that they are to discontinue the delivery of prescriptions to patients homes. This service has been available since 2020. This applies to all AMG patients – not just Longhoughton. This is a significant change and there has been no consultation.

“The Integrated Care Board formally closed the surgery in 2023 but with a condition that AMG should work with the Longhoughton Community and Parish Council to look at alternative options and to continue communications and engagement. It is this condition that we are now trying to pursue.”

Residents were advised to give their opinions at a Longhoughton Parish Council public meeting on February 19.