B&M are set to open a new store at the unit formerly home to Buzz Bingo on Forum Way at Manor Walks.

The unit has been vacant since the bingo hall closed permanently in 2020.

B&M will relocate from their existing Westmorland Retail Park store to the larger unit and will create 25 new jobs, according to the planning application.

Retail aisles will takeover the disused bingo hall.

The planning permission allows the retailer to fence off some parking spaces beside the unit to create a garden centre at the store.

MP Ian Levy said: "I welcome this expansion by B&M into larger premises in Cramlington which will bring new jobs to the town and allow B&M to offer a wider range to local residents.

