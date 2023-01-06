Discount retailer B&M to move Cramlington store into former bingo hall site
Plans have been approved for a retailer to take over a former bingo hall site in Cramlington.
B&M are set to open a new store at the unit formerly home to Buzz Bingo on Forum Way at Manor Walks.
The unit has been vacant since the bingo hall closed permanently in 2020.
B&M will relocate from their existing Westmorland Retail Park store to the larger unit and will create 25 new jobs, according to the planning application.
The planning permission allows the retailer to fence off some parking spaces beside the unit to create a garden centre at the store.
MP Ian Levy said: "I welcome this expansion by B&M into larger premises in Cramlington which will bring new jobs to the town and allow B&M to offer a wider range to local residents.
“It is great to see this building, which has been empty since 2020, being brought back to life and I wish B&M every success with the project.”