A £10,000 grant from the Bernicia Foundation is helping adults with learning disabilities to develop culinary skills and earn professional qualifications to support them into employment.

Border Links received the funds to help with the costs of the kitchen at its new Disability Hub in Berwick – where it is providing some training for adults with learning disabilities to cook and work safely in a kitchen, helping them to prepare healthy meals and understand the importance of a good diet.

The community enterprise company will also provide opportunities for participants to earn formal qualifications appropriate for adults with learning disabilities that could help them secure employment in the catering industry.

The Disability Hub at the Ramparts Business Park was designed in consultation with members and their families who visited the site, gave feedback to the architect and helped to choose furniture, fixtures and fittings.

Melanie Deans, director of Border Links, said: “Parents, carers and health professionals have told us they urgently need more support in the Berwick area to relieve carer stress and enable adults with learning disabilities to develop essential skills to help them in their everyday lives and play a part in their local community.

“We worked closely with our members and their families to design a Disability Hub that would provide practical support and social interaction for those with learning disabilities, while giving vital respite to parents and carers.

“The grant from Bernicia Foundation has allowed us to build a professional kitchen where our members can not only develop core life skills, but have the opportunity to gain qualifications to get into employment.”

Border Links was founded in 2006 and runs 18 weekly groups across Berwick, Amble, Cornhill-on-Tweed, Duns and Kelso that support 60 adults with learning disabilities.

Learning new skills at the Disability Hub kitchen.

The Bernicia Foundation offers Inclusion Grants of up to £10,000 to voluntary/community groups, registered charities and social enterprises that deliver projects to tackle economic and social exclusion, and Inspiration Grants of up to £1,000 for young people, aged 24 years and under, who are actively working towards personal goals.

The next round of funding is now open and the deadline for applications is midnight on Thursday, December 19. For more details, go to www.berniciafoundation.com