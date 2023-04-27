Dinner event for Berwick's Sheriff's Club
Berwick’s Sheriff’s Club recently held its dinner in The Guildhall – with the event being hosted by Eddie Mullins, the current holder of this distinguished office.
Invited guests included wives and partners and former Mayors and their guests.
There are only 13 English cities and towns, and two in Wales, which have a Sheriff. The office dates back to medieval times and Berwick-upon-Tweed is third in seniority after London and York.
Eddie is flanked by James Smith and Ian Hay, who are also seated. Standing are Michael Richardson, Robbie Dalgleish, David Wilson and Canon Alan Hughes.
The current Sheriff’s charity for his year in office is the Berwick and District Cancer Support Group.