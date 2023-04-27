News you can trust since 1854
Dinner event for Berwick's Sheriff's Club

Berwick’s Sheriff’s Club recently held its dinner in The Guildhall – with the event being hosted by Eddie Mullins, the current holder of this distinguished office.

By The Newsroom
Published 27th Apr 2023, 12:39 BST- 1 min read

Invited guests included wives and partners and former Mayors and their guests.

There are only 13 English cities and towns, and two in Wales, which have a Sheriff. The office dates back to medieval times and Berwick-upon-Tweed is third in seniority after London and York.

Eddie is flanked by James Smith and Ian Hay, who are also seated. Standing are Michael Richardson, Robbie Dalgleish, David Wilson and Canon Alan Hughes.

Eddie Mullins and former Berwick Sheriffs. Picture by Susan Hughes.Eddie Mullins and former Berwick Sheriffs. Picture by Susan Hughes.
Eddie Mullins and former Berwick Sheriffs. Picture by Susan Hughes.
The current Sheriff’s charity for his year in office is the Berwick and District Cancer Support Group.

