Invited guests included wives and partners and former Mayors and their guests.

There are only 13 English cities and towns, and two in Wales, which have a Sheriff. The office dates back to medieval times and Berwick-upon-Tweed is third in seniority after London and York.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie is flanked by James Smith and Ian Hay, who are also seated. Standing are Michael Richardson, Robbie Dalgleish, David Wilson and Canon Alan Hughes.

Eddie Mullins and former Berwick Sheriffs. Picture by Susan Hughes.