Dignitaries raise a toast as a new Fisherman's Crew Room opened in Amble
A Fishermen’s Crew Room has been officially opened in Amble.
The opening ceremony took place recently as part of the Coble Day event in the town.
It was led by Superintendent Peter Dade, who is the Mission Area Officer, covering the North East coast from Amble to down to Redcar in Teesside.
There were a number of dignitaries present at the event, including Angela Woodburn, the commercial manager at Warkworth Harbour Commissioners, Alan Punton, the Harbour Master, Simon Baxter, programme officer for North of Tyne FLAG, and honorary agent for the Fishermen’s Mission in Amble, Stuart Handyside, skipper of Amble fishing trawler Fidelity, and two of his crew, Angelito and Maty, along with Albert, the Fishermen’s Mission mascot.
Angela said: “The commissioners are very grateful to their team and the local fishing community who have contributed time and ideas to the design and build of the new units and crew room, particular thanks to Simon Baxter who has given great support throughout the FLAG grant application process and finally, to the Fishermen’s Mission and to the Merchant Navy Welfare Board (MNWB) whose grant has kindly paid for the internal fit out of the crew room which we hope will be well used and of real benefit to fishermen.”
Mr Dade gave thanks to Sophie Davies, the trusts and legacy manager at Fishermen’s Mission head office, and David Dickens, chief executive of the Fishermen’s Mission, for applying for the successful grant of £4,912, from the MNWB.
The crew room was opened by two of the crew of the Amble fishing trawler Fidelity.
The facilities include an industrial washing machine and dryer, a shower unit and WC, a seating area and a small table for the fishermen to use.
The grant from the Merchant Navy Welfare Board covers all the main equipment that the fishermen will use.
The ceremony concluded with a blessing of the Fishermen’s Crew Room and all who will use it.
Those present then raised a toast to the success of the new facility.