Didrik publishes a book of his vision of Alnwick

A retired Alnwick shopkeeper doesn’t pull any punches in his new book of photographs of the medieval town in all its glory.

The warts-and-all collection of images juxtaposes beautiful architecture and stunning iconic views with back streets, scaffolding and even a collection of air-conditioning units clinging to a wall.

What's keeping daddy? A picture from Alnwick - a Snapshot, a picture book by L Didrik Breitholtz.

“The photographs date from December 2014 up to today,” says 78-year-old Didrik Breitholtz, who has self-published Alnwick – a Snapshot. “In the main, I have tried to show everyday scenes in the town.”

Although many photos were taken under glorious blue skies, other views were captured in the rain and snow.

It is very much a snapshot of Alnwick, as the title suggests, with 100 colour photographs, divided into five sections and accompanied by some historical context.

A former accountant, Didrick is originally from Sweden.

Local street art - a picture from Alnwick - a Snapshot, by L Didrik Breitholtz.

He settled in Northumberland in 1977 and has lived in Alnmouth, Alnwick, Morpeth and nowadays Lesbury.

His children went to school in Alnwick for a time and he had a shop called Clogs ’n’ Togs

During that time, he was a member of the Alnwick Chamber of Trade and the Alnwick Fair Committee.

Alnwick – a Snapshot, priced £13.95, is available at WH Smith and the Tourist Information Centre in Alnwick or from Amazon.