Diamond prize for Easter egg hunt with a difference

Krizzie Salosa of The Jewellers Guild in Morpeth promoting the diamond egg hunt.

The Jewellers Guild, which has stores in Morpeth and Cramlington, is organising a diamond egg hunt that will involve hiding 10 diamonds in 10 ‘eggs’ over 10 days across Morpeth between April 7 and 16.

In each egg will also be a golden ticket, which when returned to the store will be entered into the main prize draw to win a 0.50ct diamond.

Director Mark Peters said the idea came to him as a “light bulb moment”.

He added: “My thinking was surely no-one has hidden diamonds in Easter eggs before, so this could be a fun and unique free activity.

“The main purpose of this is to encourage families to do something together outdoors and perhaps at the same time, they can also spend some money in local shops and cafés.