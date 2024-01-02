The date, venue and time for the next public meeting about how best to save The Salmon Inn at East Ord as a pub have been confirmed.

It will take place on Wednesday, January 10 in East Ord Village Hall from 7.30pm. An update will be provided.

This follows the well-attended meeting hosted by Ord Parish Council at the same venue on December 6, where some of the attendees agreed to join a working group to look into obtaining a valuation for the property and preparing a newsletter/leaflet to be delivered to every house within the parish to update residents and encourage further support.

They also agreed to look to see what funding sources/grants are potentially available to help purchase the pub and get it up and running.

The Salmon Inn at East Ord. Picture by Google.

The December 6 meeting was arranged after a planning application by Punch Partnerships seeking change of use permission to convert the property into three apartments – with a further four homes proposed in its grounds to the rear – was rejected by six votes to three by a Northumberland County Council committee in October.

The company said the pub had been on the market since May 2022, but there had been a lack of serious offers to retain the building as a pub since then.

Coun Guy Renner-Thompson was among those who voted to refuse the application, saying: “It is for sale for £500,000 – plus VAT that will be £600,000. It’s never going to be viable at that price.