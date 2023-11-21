Details for this year's 4th Morpeth Scout Group Christmas Post service
The 4th Morpeth Scout Group is once again running its Christmas Post service. As in previous years, the cards will be sorted into piles for each road in Morpeth and the surrounding areas (Hepscott, Mitford and Pegswood) to be delivered by the young people in the group.
Those involved in the initiative – which this year runs from Monday, November 27 to Friday, December 15 – will be putting posting boxes in various shops around Morpeth for people to drop off their cards, with a suggested 40p donation for each card.
Ellen Glynn, leader of the Monday (Matobo) Troop at 4th Morpeth, said: “We have been checking in with the companies that kindly host the posting boxes for us – Central Bean (Sanderson Arcade), Health Hut (Kirkhill), the Co-ops at Loansdean and Pegswood, Morrisons (Morpeth) and Sainsbury’s Local (Stobhill).
“The Saturday morning after the post closes is all hands on deck. All cards are delivered by Christmas.
“The younger members (Squirrels and Beavers) tend to deliver in their own streets, or those nearby. The Cubs will have a round on their own estate and the Scouts could be anywhere in Morpeth as they are that bit older and can deliver more independently.
“Whilst this service is one of our biggest fundraisers, it also serves a number of other functions. It’s a 4th Morpeth Christmas tradition for young people and leaders alike, and having a delivery round gives our young people some responsibility as well as counting towards some badge work for them.”