Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 4th Morpeth Scout Group is once again running its Christmas Post service. As in previous years, the cards will be sorted into piles for each road in Morpeth and the surrounding areas (Hepscott, Mitford and Pegswood) to be delivered by the young people in the group.

Those involved in the initiative – which this year runs from Monday, November 27 to Friday, December 15 – will be putting posting boxes in various shops around Morpeth for people to drop off their cards, with a suggested 40p donation for each card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ellen Glynn, leader of the Monday (Matobo) Troop at 4th Morpeth, said: “We have been checking in with the companies that kindly host the posting boxes for us – Central Bean (Sanderson Arcade), Health Hut (Kirkhill), the Co-ops at Loansdean and Pegswood, Morrisons (Morpeth) and Sainsbury’s Local (Stobhill).

The locations for this year's 4th Morpeth Scout Group Christmas Post service includes Sainsbury’s Local in Stobhill. Picture from Google.

“The Saturday morning after the post closes is all hands on deck. All cards are delivered by Christmas.

“The younger members (Squirrels and Beavers) tend to deliver in their own streets, or those nearby. The Cubs will have a round on their own estate and the Scouts could be anywhere in Morpeth as they are that bit older and can deliver more independently.