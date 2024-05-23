Details for Morpeth Litter Group's next blitz in the town centre
This time, those who take part will be targeting areas in the town centre. Meet at 1.45pm in the Goose Hill car park.
The litter blitz will start at 2pm and end at 3.30pm. Everyone welcome.
Equipment, litter pickers, a hi viz vest and gloves will be provided to participants on the day.
If you are thinking about coming along, please email Morpeth Litter Group co-ordinator Dai Richards – [email protected] – to let him know.
Items that were collected in the group’s previous litter blitz at Coopies Lane Industrial Estate included 26 bags of rubbish; three metal strips; one blue Bread tray; two tables from the café located at Jewsons (now closed); one bag of sand; one metal piping; two pieces of narrow plastic piping; various prices of wood; one traffic bollard and yellow pipe lagging.
