Morpeth Litter Group’s fourth litter blitz of 2024 will take place on Sunday, June 2.

This time, those who take part will be targeting areas in the town centre. Meet at 1.45pm in the Goose Hill car park.

The litter blitz will start at 2pm and end at 3.30pm. Everyone welcome.

Equipment, litter pickers, a hi viz vest and gloves will be provided to participants on the day.

Various items were collected during the litter pick at Coopies Lane Industrial Estate.

If you are thinking about coming along, please email Morpeth Litter Group co-ordinator Dai Richards – [email protected] – to let him know.