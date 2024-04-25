Details for Morpeth Litter Group's next blitz in the town
This time, those who take part will be targeting Coopies Lane. Meet at 12.45pm at the front of the Northumberland County Council refuse depot in the middle of Coopies Lane Industrial Estate.
The litter blitz will start at 1pm and end at 2.30pm. Everyone welcome.
A total of 23 people supported the group’s litter pick in March. As well as the usual areas of Morpeth, the volunteers also covered Whorral Bank and Castle Bank over the walls to Mafeking roundabout.
They filled 28.5 large black bags and cleared a very large traffic cone, a small traffic cone and a rotten bag that had been left on the ground for years.
If you are thinking about coming along this Sunday, please email Morpeth Litter Group co-ordinator Dai Richards – [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.