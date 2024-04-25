A picture from Morpeth Litter Group’s March litter blitz by Richard Nash.

This time, those who take part will be targeting Coopies Lane. Meet at 12.45pm at the front of the Northumberland County Council refuse depot in the middle of Coopies Lane Industrial Estate.

The litter blitz will start at 1pm and end at 2.30pm. Everyone welcome.

A total of 23 people supported the group’s litter pick in March. As well as the usual areas of Morpeth, the volunteers also covered Whorral Bank and Castle Bank over the walls to Mafeking roundabout.

They filled 28.5 large black bags and cleared a very large traffic cone, a small traffic cone and a rotten bag that had been left on the ground for years.