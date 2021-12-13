Detailed plans lodged for new caravan park in Northumberland

Planning applications to Northumberland County Council.

Outline plans for a 35 caravan site at Framhill Farm were approved by Northumberland County Council in 2019.

Now, a reserved matters application has been submitted on behalf of applicant Peter Framhill.

Planning documents detail access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale for the proposed development.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site is located to the west of the A697, north of the village, on a privately-owned former stone quarry.

Councillors granted outline permission in May 2019 despite concerns about the impact on wildlife and A697 safety fears.

Planners said it was an ‘on-balance decision’ with the negatives outweighed by the economic benefits, and the officer’s report concluding the site is ‘considered a suitable location for a rural farm diversification development’.

It is expected to create two full-time and five seasonal jobs, while the applicant claims the proposals could bring an additional 17,000 to 25,000 overnight visitors to the area each year, spending between £845,000 and £1.7million.

Enjoy our headlines with fewer distractions and sign up to a digital subscription today - fewer ads, faster load times and all of the stories you need.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue supporting our communities for generations to come.