Destination Tweed project launches two-year community grants scheme
A total of £100,000 is available in the first year for local groups and organisations in north Northumberland, the Scottish Borders and Dumfries & Galloway, with further significant funding set to be announced in the coming months for the initiative’s concluding stage.
The scheme will award individual grants of between £1,000 and £10,000 for projects based predominantly within 2km of the river.
It aims to support initiatives that improve nature and biodiversity in the catchment, increase access to the river environment or enhance understanding of River Tweed’s history, stories, culture and traditions.
Eligible projects could include anything from tree or native wildflower planting in a community space, the installation of bat boxes or wildlife cameras and community archaeology and heritage projects to traditional events, cultural projects or the installation of interpretation panels telling the Tweed’s stories.
Destination Tweed project director Luke Fisher said: “The Tweed is at the heart of much of the area’s history and culture, so we hope that local people will take up the opportunity our community grants scheme provides to help deliver grassroots projects that will assist with our efforts to make the south of Scotland and north Northumberland an even better place to live, work and visit.”
Grant applications will be assessed every four months – the first deadline is June 19.
Full details are available at https://tweedforum.org/our-work/projects/destination-tweed/community-grants where a map showing eligible project areas can be viewed. Information on potential match-funding partners is also available.
