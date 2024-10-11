Destination Tweed launches £360,000 community archaeology project to uncover area's hidden history
One of 13 Destination Tweed projects, Uncovering the Tweed will offer opportunities for people across north Northumberland and the south of Scotland to get involved in exploring the history of the Tweed and its past communities.
The programme is being run by AOC Archaeology Group, which is already working with local people across the catchment to co-curate a programme of proposed activity.
Uncovering the Tweed will encourage involvement in researching, surveying and excavating sites from Moffat to Berwick. The inclusive project will also feature citizen science, with opportunities for people to learn how to identify previously unknown archaeological sites from their own homes using web-based LiDAR technology.
Specific projects within the programme will study a range of themes including historical river crossings, medieval towers, stone carvings, abandoned villages and the region’s industrial heritage.
They will also investigate the prehistoric era along the Tweed and look at the broader historical landscape.
Destination Tweed is being delivered by Tweed Forum. Uncovering the Tweed is being funded by Historic Environment Scotland, The National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Fallago Environment Fund.
Destination Tweed project officer Charlotte Douglas said: “Local people will be able to work alongside a team of professional archaeologists to learn new skills and help us discover more about life on the river in the past. We’re excited about what will be uncovered.”
For more information and to get in touch with the team from AOC Archaeology Group, go to https://destinationtweed.org/project/uncovering-the-tweed
