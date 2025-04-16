Destination Tweed Community Grants Scheme offers £50,000 in the final funding round
Just over £50,000 is available in grants of between £1,000 and £10,000 for projects based predominantly within 2km of the River Tweed and the River Annan from Moffat.
The scheme is part of the £25million Destination Tweed project and aims to support local initiatives with a connection to the River Tweed and its nature, history and stories.
More than £140,000 has been allocated in the first three rounds to 22 projects spread along the river from Tweedsmuir to Berwick.
At Paxton House, a £10,000 Destination Tweed grant is supporting an artist residency, exhibition and engagement activities exploring the deep, complex ties between Granada, Scotland and England and the legacies of the transatlantic slave trade.
The scheme has also awarded £9,870 to a partnership project between North East Museums and English Heritage to help fund an intergenerational project in Berwick.
Inspired by fossils within the museum collections, the initiative will see local schoolchildren create an exciting papier mâché display telling the story of Berwick’s Carboniferous past. The results go on show at Berwick Barracks this autumn.
Charlotte Douglas, senior project officer at Tweed Forum, which leads the Destination Tweed project, said: “This final round of funding offers a unique opportunity for local groups to bring their ideas and plans to life.”
The deadline for the final round of community grants is Wednesday, June 11. Further information is available by calling Charlotte at Tweed Forum on 01896 849723 or emailing [email protected]
