Initiatives encouraging intergenerational connection, education and skills development and engagement with nature are among nine projects to receive grants in Destination Tweed’s Community Grants Scheme.

Financed by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the recently announced financial support of more than £67,000 was the final round of funding.

The scheme has now awarded a total of £203,000 to 30 different projects as part of efforts to support community initiatives with a connection to the River Tweed and its nature, history, stories and traditions.

The projects supported in the final round include one in Berwick. A grant of £7,903 to the Friends of Castle Parks will go towards the development of a vibrant new piece of public art created by artist Anna Chapman Parker and pupils from Tweedmouth Prior Park First School.

Bridges in Berwick and the river. One of the initiatives to receive a grant is a film project about fishing on the Tweed. Picture courtesy of Destination Tweed.

Borders Young Musicians’ River Tweed Singers project has received £10,000 towards the creation of two new intergenerational choirs.

They will rehearse newly commissioned works about the Tweed, which will eventually be performed in riverside locations.

Fishing on the Tweed will be the focus of a new intergenerational film project by YouthBorders, which has received a grant for £9,550.

From Stream to Story – Bridging Generations on the Tweed will see older citizens paired with young anglers to share stories, knowledge and skills about the art of fishing.

A short documentary will be produced as part of the initiative and screened locally and available online.

Charlotte Douglas, senior project officer at Tweed Forum, which leads the Destination Tweed project, said: “It’s really inspiring to see the creativity, passion and community spirit reflected in the latest round of successful grant applications.

“From celebrating the river’s heritage through music and storytelling to encouraging young people to learn new skills and connect with nature, each initiative will strengthen the bonds between local people and the river environment.

“Our Community Grants Scheme has shown the power of local ideas and enthusiasm in bringing the River Tweed’s history, culture and environment to life.”

Destination Tweed also includes a wide range of cultural, river and landscape enhancement projects. All will combine to deliver significant economic, environmental, educational and social benefits to the south of Scotland and north Northumberland.