An art festival, a literary project and an initiative to widen female participation and leadership in mountain biking are among six projects from the north Northumberland and the Scottish Borders to receive funding from a new community grant scheme run by Destination Tweed.

It has awarded a total of £44,428 in its first funding round as part of efforts to support community initiatives with a connection to the River Tweed and its nature, history, stories and traditions. The scheme is supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The Wilson’s Tales Project in Berwick has received support with a £5,200 grant to help it deliver a series of further events to highlight and share the work of 19th Century writer and editor, JM Wilson.

This will add to the live and recorded performances by storytellers, musicians singing the original ballads on which many were based and staged adaptations of the tales in historic venues that have already taken place.

The FNY Collective celebrate the receipt of a £10,000 award from Destination Tweed’s community grant scheme. Picture by Phil Wilkinson.

In addition, there is an annual international competition to write a Tale of the Borders in exactly 100 words.

Other recipients include the Tweed Valley’s FNY Collective, which encourages women to take up mountain biking, being awarded £10,000 for its Women Ride the Tweed project.

The initiative will see the development of a series of routes along the Tweed that highlight inspirational women and the roles they have played in history. A number of events, including a costumed ride, will also be held.

Woven Kinship CIC’s Down by the River I… project will receive £8,962 to enable it to deliver arts-for-wellbeing engagement activities along the Tweed.

Events for adults and young people will allow participants to explore the land and water through creative tasks and accessible guided movement. The initiative will partner with other organisations including a mental health charity.

Destination Tweed director Luke Fisher said: “These projects celebrate the rich cultural and natural heritage of the River Tweed and also foster community engagement, creativity and inclusivity.

“From encouraging women to participate in mountain biking to preserving historical tales and enhancing visitor experiences, each plays an important role in connecting people with the Tweed’s unique stories and landscapes.

“We’re delighted to be able to award the first Destination Tweed community grants to these exceptional initiatives.”