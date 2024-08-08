Neen Kelly. Picture by Lloyd Smith.

The £25million Destination Tweed project has appointed destination development expert Neen Kelly as Tourism Business Engagement Officer to help local businesses make the most of the opportunities provided by the planned 113-mile River Tweed Trail.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neen will spend the next eight months liaising with accommodation providers, food and drink outlets, attractions, tour companies and other businesses operating in the vicinity to help them develop plans to maximise the potential economic benefits the trail is set to bring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The River Tweed Trail will run from Moffat near the source of the Tweed, across the Scottish Borders and on to Berwick-upon-Tweed where the river meets the sea.

As well as speaking to tourism businesses, Neen will also engage with service providers who have the potential to deliver an enhanced customer experience for trail users.

Destination Tweed project director, Luke Fisher said: “We’re delighted to have Neen on board to ensure that businesses are aware of the potential benefits so they have time to put plans in place.”