Destination Tweed announces appointment of Tourism Business Engagement Officer
Neen will spend the next eight months liaising with accommodation providers, food and drink outlets, attractions, tour companies and other businesses operating in the vicinity to help them develop plans to maximise the potential economic benefits the trail is set to bring.
The River Tweed Trail will run from Moffat near the source of the Tweed, across the Scottish Borders and on to Berwick-upon-Tweed where the river meets the sea.
As well as speaking to tourism businesses, Neen will also engage with service providers who have the potential to deliver an enhanced customer experience for trail users.
Destination Tweed project director, Luke Fisher said: “We’re delighted to have Neen on board to ensure that businesses are aware of the potential benefits so they have time to put plans in place.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.