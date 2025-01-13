Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Marygate House on Holy Island is seeking to appoint a paid Deputy Warden.

Located near the historic Lindisfarne Priory, guest numbers have doubled at the retreat since its opening in 1970.

After a challenging time during Covid, when the doors were shut to guests and the building re-opened in only a limited way until new Wardens were appointed in 2023, groups are returning with the house fully booked throughout 2025 and into 2026.

Once again university student groups are visiting, as are groups from churches of all denominations. Many come with their own plans, but Marygate House has also hosted retreats on bird-watching, icons and a weekend of singing medieval Pilgrim songs.

A section of Holy Island pictured from Lindisfarne Castle by Alan Hughes.

The Deputy Warden’s role is to collaborate with the Warden to provide space for folk to engage with one another and with God, responsible for all aspects of the day-to-day provision of Marygate’s Ministry of Hospitality, Welcome and Care.

Unlike Wardens in some other retreat houses, this is not solely a spiritual or management role. At Marygate, the role is one principally of practical service, physical work, with aspects of spiritual input and some management responsibility.

It is not unlike working in a small family run business where the owner serves customers and cleans up whilst making management decisions.

Part of the Deputy Warden’s role will be, with The Warden, to develop a plan for the sustainability of the house in every sense.

For more information, including details on how to apply, contact the Warden via email – [email protected] – the closing date for applications is Monday, January 20.