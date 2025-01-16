Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for a new three-storey admin and teaching block, and other facilities, at Cramlington Learning Village have been submitted by the Department for Education.

The secondary school, which has more than 2,000 pupils, was selected to benefit from the government’s School Rebuilding Programme in July 2022. While part of the academy is relatively modern, some buildings are more than 50 years old.

The proposed new block would comprise of a number of classrooms, a hall, a dining area and additional space through the provision of student study rooms/breakout areas.

Access, parking and landscape works are also included in the formal application lodged with Northumberland County Council.

(Picture by Jane Coltman)

A planning statement submitted with the bid states: “There is a clear need for the redevelopment, in turn improving the teaching and learning environment offered at Cramlington Learning Village.

“The proposal comprises a new three-storey Learning Village complex. This includes the demolition of nine school teaching buildings, with these buildings having been identified as requiring major repair and replacement within the immediate future.

“Four of the existing buildings on the site will be retained; including two more recently built education buildings (Buildings EFAC [Junior Learning Village] and EFAJ [Sports Block]) and two residential properties belonging to the school caretakers.

“The following elements will also be retained – the three Multi Use Games Area courts in the east and west of the site will be retained and remarked; the cycle speedway track and cricket scoreboard and pavilion adjacent to this will be retained; the playing fields in the north-east, north-west and south-west of the site will be retained; the substation in the north of the site will be retained.

“Further afield from the new building, the loss of playing fields in the south of the site will be offset by the provision of new playing fields to the north of the access road, with an increase of 2,304 sqm in playing field. Overall, there will be an increase in open space across the site, contributing to 4,000 sqm of open space.”

A separate design and access statement includes the following: “Crucially, the location of the new building means little disruption to teaching activities, as the principal existing teaching spaces will remain in operation until the new building is complete, with no need for teaching activities to transfer to temporary accommodation.”