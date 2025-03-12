A dentist who grew up near Morpeth has a passion for poetry and the anthology that she put together has now been released by the renowned Olympia Publishers.

Dr Kuljit Grewal resided in Hepscott and attended King Edward VI School in Morpeth. Her name then was Kuljit Sanghera.

She graduated as a dentist from Newcastle in 2015 and previously did four years of services between the RVI and Newcastle Dental Hospital as a Maxfac doctor and dentist. She moved onto London and has continued to provide special care dentistry from a centre in the city.

Kuljit said she found inspiration for Life’s Pruning by reflecting on her personal life experiences and this included her years living in Northumberland.

Dr Kuljit Grewal with her daughter.

She added: “It's an anthology that covers a diverse range of topics – from seasons to occasions, but also the cyclic nature of life reflected in nature and ourselves as we progress through personal milestones such as myself from being a daughter to a wife then a mother.

“After my daughter was born, I began to see the world around me with a fresh pair of eyes.

“Her overwhelming expressions to wind, rain and even mashed sprouts reignited within me a spark to write again. I’m a dentist by trade, but my passions are not contained only to my profession.

“Poetry became my imaginative outlet to express my musings and if it departs some wisdom to a fellow reader along the way, then I count that as a personal victory.”

For more information and to purchase the anthology, go to https://olympiapublishers.com/book/lifes-pruning