An application seeking approval to demolish part of the former Hardy’s factory site in Alnwick has been given the green light.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is proposed to partially demolish buildings, including the shop, at the site on Willowburn Trading Estate close to the Premier Inn.

The scheme is being prepared by local businessman Mick Thorburn of AA Construction Utilities ahead of a redevelopment plan for the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report by planning officer Stephanie Forster states: “The proposed demolition works would involve the demolition of the former shopfront unit and a series of outbuildings arranged around the periphery of the main factory site.

Hardy's former location in Alnwick.

"The method of demolition will be mechanical, carried out by a 20 tonne excavator. Masonry waste including brick and stone will be recycled and the remaining waste will be transported to a waste recycling centre.

“It is considered that the submitted details are reasonable, and the proposed method of demolition and site restoration would be appropriate.

“The proposed demolition works are permitted development, and the prior approval of the local planning authority is not required in this instance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The demolition is phase one of proposals to redevelop the site which will be submitted under separate applications as the proposals progress.

A report on the applicant’s behalf states that many of the buildings are derelict and need to be demolished to allow for future development of the site.

The document also indicates the work would be carried out in October.

Hardy’s, part of Pure Fishing, relocated to a new unit on the Lionheart Enterprise Park in 2023. It also opened a store and museum on Bondgate Within in 2021.