Dementia walking football scheme kick-started

A HospiceCare North Northumberland Dementia Walking Football session in Berwick in March 2020.

Following a long break, mainly due to Covid-19 restrictions, HospiceCare North Northumberland has announced that registration is now open again to attend its Dementia Walking Football sessions at the Swan Leisure Centre in Tweedmouth.

They will be run once again in partnership with a Newcastle United Foundation community coach and supported by HospiceCare’s dementia support worker, Doreen Scantlebury.

Each session will last for an hour, followed by an opportunity to share memories over a cuppa and cake. They are for both the carer and their loved one who has a dementia diagnosis.

The charity is also reminding people of its cafe services at its Hazel Marsden House well-being centre in Berwick.

Dementia Cafes are held every month where carers are welcome to attend with their loved one. This provides an opportunity to engage over cake and a cuppa, share memories and listen to music.

There is also an option for the carer to have a one-to-one chat with their dementia support worker.

HospiceCare holds a regular monthly Bereavement Cafe as well. Everyone is welcome to attend, whether the bereavement is recent or a while ago.

The aim is to give people a place to meet and connect with others who have had similar experiences in losing a loved one. It is a safe place to speak openly to others about shared experiences.