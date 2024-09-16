De’Luxe Skin and Beauty Clinic in Berwick wins a national award
Alex Blaikie runs the De’Luxe Skin and Beauty Clinic. During the Covid-19 disruption, she used that time to train as an advanced skin specialist and started working alongside Environ Skincare and Advanced Nutrition Programme – and she now primarily work in advanced skincare and treatments.
Speaking about the accolade she received, Alex said: “The IIAA (the company who distribute Environ in the UK and the founders of Advanced Nutrition Programme) host the ‘Salon of the Year Awards’ in London.
“They have a section called ‘Therapist of the Year’, which is for people like myself who are self employed and client facing to enter. It showcases the results of the skincare and skin supplements that we work with.
“I entered my case study in April and did not expect to hear anything back, but thought I’d regret not trying.
“I was invited to the award ceremony at the Peninsula Hotel and I won ‘Therapist of the Year’ in the ageing category, which I am delighted with.”
In relation to how the clinic was established and the move to Berwick, she said: “We are a family-run business that was established in Berwick over 30 years ago by my mum, Julie Maltman, who is a hairdresser. She moved her business to Eyemouth in 2001.
“I joined as a beauty therapist 10 years ago alongside my sister, who is also a hairdresser. We decided to move the whole De’Luxe business to 38 Main Street, Tweedmouth, in January this year as my sister, myself and our young families live here.”
