Wansbeck MP Ian Lavery (left) and Blyth Valley MP Ian Levy.

Both Wansbeck MP Ian Lavery and Blyth Valley MP Ian Levy were delighted with the news and the massive boost it will bring to South East Northumberland.

Members of Northumberland County Council’s Strategic Planning Committee unanimously approved the plans at the meeting on Tuesday.

And the news was welcomed by the MPs.

Mr Lavery, whose constituency includes the site in Cambois, said: “It is absolutely fantastic news to hear that Britishvolt have secured planning permission to build the UK’s first battery manufacturing Gigafactory here in Wansbeck.

“This is one more crucial step closer towards creating thousands of well paid local jobs that will have huge benefits for our local economy, as well as meeting the country’s climate targets.

“I look forward to continuing to work closely with the team at Britishvolt for many years to come in what will hopefully be a exciting development for the people of Wansbeck and the rest of South East Northumberland.”

Mr Levy, who met with the company numerous times last year ahead of Britishvolt publicly confirming their plans for Northumberland, was delighted with the news.

He said: “I am absolutely delighted that Britishvolt’s gigafactory has been granted planning permission by Northumberland County Council.

"This is a huge milestone that will breathe life back into a site that was once the coal yard of Blyth Power Station.

“The economic impact of 3,000 skilled jobs being created in Northumberland will be transformational and is a massive boost for local high streets that will benefit from the increased spending power of residents.

“When I first met with the Britishvolt team last year, I was incredibly impressed by their ambition and the extremely challenging timetable they had set themselves.

"However, once they set up their office in Blyth, they have delivered exactly what they said they would do.

“The project has now taken a significant step forward that will give confidence to investors.