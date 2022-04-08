Delight for Tynemouth as its ranked among best places to live

Tynemouth has been named among the top places to live in the North.

It was named in the Sunday Times Best Places to Live for the North and North East, joined by Morpeth representing the region.

The comprehensive guide, which includes 70 locations, is released online today.

The Sunday Times’s expert judges behind the guide assess a wide range of factors, from schools, transport and broadband to culture, green spaces and the health of the high street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another accolade for Tynemouth after making it onto The Sunday Times Best Places to Live list.

Speaking about Tynemouth, judges said: “Newcastle’s smart seaside suburb is a longstanding fixture of the Best Places to Live list, and once again, it’s too good to leave out.

"Whether you’re surfing off a Blue Flag beach, browsing among the 150 stalls in the undercover market or tucking into the freshest seafood at Riley’s Fish Shack, it’s impossible not to enjoy the laid-back lifestyle.”

The average house price is £286,000, which has grown 0% since 2020.

Helen Davies, The Times and Sunday Times property editor, said: “The Sunday Times Best Places to Live list is necessarily subjective. Leave it just to statistics and you will never capture the spirit of a place.

"For that, you need to visit to take into account that ‘you have to be here’ feeling. Is the pub dog-friendly, for example? Can you live car-free? What are the schools and houses like? Is it multicultural and multigenerational, and can it offer a good way of life to lots of different sorts of people?

“Ten years ago, when we launched the inaugural list, London’s gravitational pull was strong, the WFH revolution had not yet reached our doorstep and high streets were stacked with chains. How times have changed — and how welcome that change is.

“This year we have discovered new best places to live, from resurgent city centres in the North, rejuvenated suburbs across the country, hidden villages in the Southwest, and a commutable Scottish island.

“We hope there is something to suit everyone.”