A Morpeth business that sells children’s accessories has opened its new store in the town.

It is a new era for Bella Boo’s. As well as the opening of the premises on Bridge Street – which was carried out on August 16 by the Mayor of Morpeth, Coun Rachael Hogg – the logo, some of the colour themes and the website have also changed and there will be a range of new children’s gifts, hair accessories, t-shirts and more.

Owner and creator Marie Glasgow previously stated that the idea for the business came 10 years ago when she started creating hair bows for her daughters after finding that there “wasn’t the price point, quality of product, or selection” for what she wanted.

Bella Boo’s has evolved into a thriving family-run business, growing from bedroom workshops to a small unit in Morpeth, then to a store on Oldgate in 2022 and now to a prime location in the town centre.

It has developed a reputation as a beloved destination for girls aged three to 13 and their families, offering everything from everyday essentials to special gifts, and the opening has been warmly welcomed by residents and businesses alike.

Marie said: “We have been overwhelmed by the positive comments and reception we have had in-store throughout our opening weekend.

“Some of our regular customers have brought in gifts and the children have made cards to congratulate us on opening day. It just makes all the hard work worthwhile.”

Bella Boo’s remains proudly independent and family-run, with Marie’s daughters – who inspired the brand in its early days – now helping out in-store.

Examples of the items sold by Bella Boo's.

It is best known for its signature hair bows and subscription boxes, including the popular ‘Surprise Bow Box’. Each product reflects its hallmark values: affordability, creativity and the kind of personalised customer service that people appreciate from independent businesses.

Coun Hogg said: “I was delighted to be invited to open the new store. Marie and Chris (Marie’s husband Chris Spraggon) have made a huge investment in Morpeth, which is great for our high street, town and residents.

“I wish them every success for the future and encourage everyone to support them and have a look at their brand-new ranges and stylish new premises.”

For more information about the business and its products, go to https://bella-boos.co.uk