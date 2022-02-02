Delight for junior football team as they net new equipment
A junior football team has kicked off the season with new gear and equipment thanks to a local housebuilder.
Cramlington United Juniors U11 Panthers received a £500 donation from Bellway, which is building new homes at Arcot Manor, off Fisher Lane in the town.
The donation covered the cost of brand-new winter coats for all the boys in the team, as well as a goal, agility equipment and a tactics board for match days.
Cramlington United FC, based at Northburn Sports and Community Centre, has teams ranging from under-7s to adults, as well as a disability squad.
Tom Adams, coach of the U11 Panthers, who train at Cramlington Sporting Club, said: “Thanks to Bellway’s donation all the boys can keep warm on their way to football practice during the colder winter months.
“All the boys love the jackets and are already wearing them out and about, not just to matches and practice sessions.
“We are also putting the goal and equipment to good use during our Saturday morning training sessions, which will hopefully improve the boys’ abilities on match days.”
Bellway North East’s sales director, Emma Chesterton, said: “We wanted to help the players do the best they can do and hope the new equipment will do just that.
"As the weather is getting colder now the winter months are drawing in, we also thought winter coats for the team were a good idea.
“Cramlington United FC is less than a 10-minute drive from Arcot Manor and it’s important to us to work with the communities which are close to our developments and can benefit from the homes we build.”