Delight at u-turn over daily rentals of Blyth beach huts

Daily rentals have been restored to Blyth beach huts for this summer following a campaign against the decision.

Following pressure from local residents and Labour councillors, Active Northumberland has reversed its decision on no daily rents at the beach huts on Blyth beach.

Active Northumberland said the £40 daily booking of the beach huts would be reinstated during June, July and August following the end of Covid-19 restrictions.

During the pandemic, they changed the booking of daily letting to long term lets to protect the public, but residents hit out when it was announced those measures stayed in place this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An online petition set up by Vicky Holland was signed by more than 1,100 people.

And after the news, she wrote: “This is so important as it shows that here in Blyth we care about our town and access to facilities for everyone, not just the few who can afford long term hire.

"Our voices have been listened to!”

Labour County Councillors for Blyth Anna Watson, Eileen Cartie, Kath Nisbet and Margaret Richardson said: “We're very pleased that the decision has been reversed and a number of Blyth Beach Huts will be available for local people to rent on a daily basis for birthday parties, day trips and so on.

“Our only regret is that it had to come to this. On behalf of residents we did try to have a rational conversation with the Cabinet member for wellbeing, but felt fobbed off by the response we were getting.

“We understood the reason why short term rentals were stopped when we had to lockdown because of the pandemic, but we just couldn't understand why a daily rental scheme wasn't reintroduced to give local people access to these local iconic facilities.

“I think perhaps the council and Active Northumberland underestimated the strength of feeling local people had about this issue.

“Local people deserve the right to have short term access to this valued facility at the beach.”

An Active Northumberland spokesperson said: “Booking for daily lets will open on March 7, and anyone interested is advised to book early to avoid disappointment.”