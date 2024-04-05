Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It included a raffle, a bottle tombola and a sale of cakes. Tea, coffee and soup were also available.

The event was in aid of the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS). A spokeswoman for the group said the day “was a resounding success and raised an incredible £2940.41”.

She added: “We were very pleased to see Tracey and Brian Snell there – it was his rescue from Cocklawburn Beach that planted the seed for this event in the minds of the group.

“People have been so generous with their donations for the much-needed service and the group will be able to add to this total further by holding two further raffles.

“One will be in April, which will be for a gliding experience at The Borders Gliding Club, Milfield, and the second will be another hamper raffle in September. Tickets for these will be available via the What’s Happening in Scremerston Facebook page.

“The Knit and Knatter group have also agreed to donate all the money that they raise from sales of their knitting and the fortnightly coffee mornings during 2024 to GNAAS.

