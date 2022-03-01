Delight at response to Northumberland pub's revamp

An eye-catching section of the refurbishment at The Diamond Inn, Ponteland.

The new features at The Diamond Inn include leather and fabric low and high-level seating. The walls are a mix of painted and rustic timber panelling and the bar is clad in a metal decorative tile and surrounded by ceramic tiles.

The revamp also includes an alfresco terrace where guests can socialise for the majority of the year.

Ollie Vaulkhard of Vaulkhard Leisure, which runs the pub, said: “As well as new customers, it was great to see so many regulars to see if we had treated their pub in the way they hoped.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The atmosphere was great and the refit well received. The bedrooms have also been well received, with bookings coming in thick and fast.