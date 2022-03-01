Delight at response to Northumberland pub's revamp
A popular Ponteland pub has reopened following a £350,000 refurbishment.
The new features at The Diamond Inn include leather and fabric low and high-level seating. The walls are a mix of painted and rustic timber panelling and the bar is clad in a metal decorative tile and surrounded by ceramic tiles.
The revamp also includes an alfresco terrace where guests can socialise for the majority of the year.
Ollie Vaulkhard of Vaulkhard Leisure, which runs the pub, said: “As well as new customers, it was great to see so many regulars to see if we had treated their pub in the way they hoped.
“The atmosphere was great and the refit well received. The bedrooms have also been well received, with bookings coming in thick and fast.
“Taking over a pub like the Diamond, which to many is the heart of the village, is a responsibility we took seriously and it’s great to see all the hard work turned into smiles and laughter.”