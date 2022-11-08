It will get more than £538,000 across three years from Arts Council England to support its varied programme of work.

Additional funding is earmarked for Berwick Film & Media Arts Festival and there is increased support to the Woodhorn Charitable Trust, which will receive just over £1million from 2023 to 2026 to help sustain its work running Woodhorn and other museums in Berwick, Morpeth and Hexham.

Ros Lamont, executive director at The Maltings, said: “The board and Maltings team are delighted to announce that we have received Arts Council England funding as part of its 2023/26 Investment Programme.

The Maltings in Berwick.

“This continuing funding will support our programme of live performances, film, exhibitions, workshops, talks and youth arts, ensuring easy access to a wide and exciting range of experiences which inspire and entertain everyone living, working and visiting Berwick and the surrounding area.

“This funding for 2023 to 2026 will continue to support us to create and curate consistently excellent work that will appeal to and entertain our communities and play a valuable role in the shaping of Berwick’s culture-led regeneration.”

Darren Henley, chief executive of Arts Council England, said: “Northumberland’s geography and scattered communities means that taking advantage of creative and cultural opportunities, whether as a career or to help wellbeing, is not as easy for everyone as it might be elsewhere.