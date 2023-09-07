Watch more videos on Shots!

TUI has opened within the Next store at Stanley Terrace, which is part of the Sanderson Arcade complex.

Next has been open for just over seven years at this location. Already housing a busy Costa Coffee branch, the store has now brought back into use some surplus storage space to house a TUI travel shop complete with Bureau de Change.

Steph Curson, regional sales manager, said: “We’re delighted to be opening our newest store in historic Morpeth and the team can’t wait to begin talking dream holidays with the local community.

Members of the Morpeth TUI team, from left, Natasha Olsen, Nicola Atkinson and Marie Hardy.

“We know how much customers value the opportunity to come in and chat to our advisors, and they can be assured of expert personal service.”

The new store will be managed by Nicola Atkinson, who has more than 32 years experience working with TUI.

She said: “I’m so excited to get to know more of our customers face-to-face and have the chance to book them their dream holiday.

“It is such a thrill for the team to watch our customers leave with a big smile on their face, knowing we’ve been able to assist them.”

The new opening has generated seven new jobs and the advisors will offer specialist knowledge in family package holidays, luxury cruises, long-haul excursions and European city breaks.