The Bernicia Foundation has passed the milestone of £1million in grants that are helping communities and young people, just months after celebrating its fourth birthday.

The charitable arm of the North East housing association recently gifted the region its one-millionth pound of support for projects that deliver lasting community benefits and help inspirational young people reach their goals.

Established to support individuals, groups and communities in Bernicia's operating areas, it awarded its first grants in February 2020.

Recipients include Berwick Youth Project, which received a £10,000 Inclusion Grant to support its ‘Community Crew’ project to enable young people in north Northumberland to receive positive support and mentoring through fun and challenging activities.

Members of Berwick Youth Project's Community Crew.

John Johnston, Bernicia chief executive, said: “We’re delighted to achieve this milestone in supporting communities and talented young people.”