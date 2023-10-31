Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Transport Secretary Mark Harper has announced today (Tuesday) that Government has asked train operators to withdraw their proposals.

In early July, the Rail Delivery Group announced that operators “across the country are launching passenger consultations to move staff from ticket offices and into stations”. The plans included closing the travel centres at Alnmouth, Berwick and Morpeth.

The consultation deadline was extended to September 1 and independent watchdog Transport Focus, together with London TravelWatch, received 750,000 responses – the vast majority of which “contained powerful and passionate concerns about the potential changes”. Both watchdogs objected to the proposals.

The travel centre at Berwick Railway Station. Picture by Ian Smith.

Mr Harper’s statement included the following: “We have engaged with accessibility groups throughout this process and listened carefully to passengers, as well as my colleagues in Parliament.

“The proposals that have resulted from this process do not meet the high thresholds set by ministers and so the Government has asked train operators to withdraw their proposals.”

Those delighted with the announcement include Georgina Hill, Northumberland County councillor for Berwick East and rail campaigner.

She said: “This u-turn is excellent news and tribute to all those who campaigned against the mean, cost-cutting measure to close the ticket office at Berwick and stations across the country.

Alnmouth Station ticket office. Picture by Lauren Coulson.

“This has come about because the Government have been well and truly spooked by the huge public opposition.

“It has not come about through any great principled stand on their part, so we must continue to fight to protect our ticket offices, the staff at our stations and for other rail improvements.”

Berwick North county councillor Catherine Seymour said: “This is a sensational victory and common sense has prevailed.

“Well done to all those that have put strong pressure on to save our Berwick ticket office from closure as there has been a major public backlash against the proposals.”

Jacqueline Starr, chief executive of the Rail Delivery Group, said: “Train companies committed to a genuine consultation and worked closely with passenger bodies to build and improve on the original plans.

“We thank everybody who participated and for helping to make our proposals better, and welcome the recognition by Transport Focus that the principle of moving staff to where they can better help passengers is the right one.

“These proposals were about adapting the railway to the changing needs of customers in the smartphone era, balanced against the significant financial challenge faced by the industry as it recovers from the (Covid-19) pandemic.

“At a time when the use of ticket offices is irreversibly declining, we also want to give our people more enriching and rewarding careers geared towards giving passengers more visible face-to-face support.