Delay to decision on dilapidated former community centre in Berwick
An application by Berwick Youth Project to carry out substantial repairs of the town’s dilapidated former community centre will not be determined today (Thursday).
The bid to create nine flats, one new house and a garage block to rear at the Palace Street East site, which has attracted 25 letters of objection, was part of the agenda for the North Northumberland Local Area Council meeting this afternoon.
However, the county council website has updated the meeting details to say this particular item has been withdrawn from the agenda.