A brass Mary Queen of Scots coin revealed more about the area and time period it came from after excavators noticed it had been purposely marked to make it no-longer usable as legal tender.

This suggests it could be a recalled coin from 1575, when the government removed or defaced suspect coins to keep them from circulation.

Dr Andrew Birley, chief executive officer of the Vindolanda Trust, said the coin is the earliest evidence they have of “stone robbing” taking place at the site and was likely dropped after 1575. It’s worn appearance also suggests it was a keepsake for loyal supporters of Queen Mary to represent their own political or patriotic views.

Project Castrum focuses on the last remaining turfed area within the boundaries of the north-eastern quadrant – the last stone fort at Vindolanda – and will continue with over 200 volunteers each year to find evidence from excavations spanning two centuries.

The excavations also recovered 134 coins, including a £1 coin and a coin of Queen Victoria.

Dr Birley said: "Most were late fourth century coins, small change dropped by soldiers and their families on the bracken and heather floors, or into drains. Hardly worth bending over to pick up for them, but incredibly useful to us for the dating of levels and spaces at the site.”

God and goddess figurines were found among the hundreds of small find, including a copper-ally figurine of the god of Mars on its stand, the head of a bull deity and the small stone head of a goddess with a mural crown, which may be a representation of Brigantia or a local deity.

The robber trenches revealed more artifacts, like copper alloy brooches, nail cleaners and the remains of a marble make up pallet, all things the robbers had no interest in.

"Stone robbers removed some sections of good building stones but appear to have been completely disinterested in keeping artefacts, or at the very least, left plenty of them behind,” Dr Birley explained. “It was frustrating to have so many things de-contextualised by this sort of activity but it shows us that for the robbers, the stone from the site was the material with the greatest value.”

Vindolanda is launching the general release for 120 excavation places on November 5 at 12 noon, which are anticipated to be snapped up within minutes due to high demand.

1 . Mary Queens of Scots coin The 16th century coin was likely dropped by a thief. Photo: Vindolanda Trust Photo Sales

2 . Bronze bull head The bronze bull head was in good condition. Photo: The Vindolanda Trust Photo Sales

3 . Stone head The stone head with a mural crown is thought to be a representation of the goddess Brigantia. Photo: The Vindolanda Trust Photo Sales

4 . Mars figure The copper alloy mars figure on its stand was well-preserved. Photo: The Vindolanda Trust Photo Sales