Defibrillators boost for Northumbria Police

Northumbria Police will soon be equipped with 154 defibrillators, enough for every single response car across the force area.

This is thanks to the generosity of the Red Sky Foundation, a North East based charity dedicated to helping little hearts and their families.

The donation, valued at nearly £200,000, means the force will be the first in the country to have defibrillators in every response car.

Chief Superintendent Mark Hall, of Northumbria Police, said: “First and foremost I’d like to thank the Red Sky Foundation for this truly life-saving donation.

“Without its support and fundraising, this wouldn’t have been an achievable milestone for Northumbria Police to reach.

“Having a defibrillator in every single response car across the force is going to make a huge difference to how we respond to cardiac arrests and, ultimately, the outcome.

“I’d also like to thank the officers who have worked closely with the Red Sky Foundation to help make this happen, your outstanding dedication will quite literally save lives.”

Sergio Petrucci, founder of the Red Sky Foundation, said: “We know that the police find themselves in situations every day where time is of the essence.

“And that is certainly true when someone is having a cardiac arrest and every minute counts.

“Being able to supply all of the response cars with a defibrillator will hopefully help save numerous lives and will be an example that I’m sure other forces will want to follow.”