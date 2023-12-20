Defibrillator set to be installed at community facility in Berwick
The grant has been generously match funded by Berwick East county councillor Georgina Hill.
The multi award-winning community facility aims to have the defibrillator installed and staff trained on how to use it by the end of February 2024.
Managing director Isabel Litster said: “We’re very grateful to both the DHSC and Coun Hill for providing us with the funding needed to buy a defibrillator.
“It’s something we have wanted to install for a long time – for our customers, but also for local residents in Upper Spittal.
“We hope we never have to use it, but are glad that we will be able to help anyone who needs us.”