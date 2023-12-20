“We hope we never have to use it, but are glad that we will be able to help anyone who needs us.”

Northern View has received funding from the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) for a defibrillator that will be installed at its site in Highcliffe, Berwick.

Northern View in Highcliffe.

The grant has been generously match funded by Berwick East county councillor Georgina Hill.

The multi award-winning community facility aims to have the defibrillator installed and staff trained on how to use it by the end of February 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Managing director Isabel Litster said: “We’re very grateful to both the DHSC and Coun Hill for providing us with the funding needed to buy a defibrillator.

“It’s something we have wanted to install for a long time – for our customers, but also for local residents in Upper Spittal.