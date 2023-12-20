News you can trust since 1854
Defibrillator set to be installed at community facility in Berwick

Northern View has received funding from the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) for a defibrillator that will be installed at its site in Highcliffe, Berwick.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 20th Dec 2023, 16:38 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 16:38 GMT
Northern View in Highcliffe.

The grant has been generously match funded by Berwick East county councillor Georgina Hill.

The multi award-winning community facility aims to have the defibrillator installed and staff trained on how to use it by the end of February 2024.

Managing director Isabel Litster said: “We’re very grateful to both the DHSC and Coun Hill for providing us with the funding needed to buy a defibrillator.

“It’s something we have wanted to install for a long time – for our customers, but also for local residents in Upper Spittal.

“We hope we never have to use it, but are glad that we will be able to help anyone who needs us.”

