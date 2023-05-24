The idea of Jon Treagust – manager of the YHA hostel and café in the Granary – and encouraged by Berwick Preservation Trust, which owns and renovated the building, the new defibrillator is located undercover at the Sallyport entrance to the Granary courtyard, between Bridge Street and the Quayside (behind Magna Tandoori).

The cost was met by Coun Catherine Seymour from her small schemes budget and was fitted by Landels Electrical, with installation and maintenance paid for by the YHA.

The Granary is one of the YHA’s most popular hostels in England, with affordable en-suite accommodation open all year round and a café bar open from 7.30am to 10pm, and Mr Treagust is delighted to add another asset to the Granary’s role that includes the Maltings Gallery and meeting rooms for community groups.